State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys New Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 209,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,022,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Electric Co. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,002,865,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $82,989,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,090,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $51,866,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Argus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $64.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.20.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

