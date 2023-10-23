State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,299 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Centene worth $21,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 274,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60,910 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Centene by 36.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Centene by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $71.89 on Monday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $87.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day moving average is $67.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

