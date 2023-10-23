State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $19,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 123,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSH opened at $65.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.75. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

