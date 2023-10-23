State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.13% of Ventas worth $24,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Ventas by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $9,738,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTR has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.31.

Ventas Price Performance

VTR stock opened at $41.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.88. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.89 and a 12-month high of $53.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 220.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 947.42%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

