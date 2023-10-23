State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $17.45 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,925 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Halliburton worth $17,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 552.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $42.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average of $36.00. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,012,362. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at $8,012,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,655 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

