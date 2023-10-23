State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $19.06 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,107,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,864 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $19,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2,657.4% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,589,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after buying an additional 1,531,995 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 62,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 102.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

