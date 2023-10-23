State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $19.42 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of CrowdStrike worth $19,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 261.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $178.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $191.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,583 shares of company stock worth $17,579,572. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $128.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.64.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

