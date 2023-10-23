State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $29.96 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $29,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $42,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSC. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.8 %

NSC stock opened at $201.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $186.82 and a 1-year high of $261.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.63 and its 200-day moving average is $212.87.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.56%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.