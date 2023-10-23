State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,161 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $28,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.4% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.9% in the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.1% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price target (down previously from $281.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.54.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $250.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.42 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.