State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,594 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $19,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,473 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 44,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,129,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. alerts:

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. stock opened at $54.91 on Monday. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 1 year low of $44.32 and a 1 year high of $64.77. The firm has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average of $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Dividend Announcement

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KKR

Insider Activity at Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

In other Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,644,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,861,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Profile

(Free Report)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.