State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,361 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 25,209 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of SEA worth $20,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in SEA by 120.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 1,304.2% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 95.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 135.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $44.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 114.38 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.79. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Bernstein Bank reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $98.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

