State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,154 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of PPG Industries worth $19,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in PPG Industries by 21.4% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. Barclays raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

PPG stock opened at $124.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.91 and a 200-day moving average of $138.94. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.42 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.