State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 44,364 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,364 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 6.17% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF worth $17,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMIN. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,982,000. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 46,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000.

Shares of BATS SMIN opened at $63.30 on Monday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The firm has a market cap of $300.68 million, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.39.

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

