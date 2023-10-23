State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,434 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $26,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 63,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 12,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its position in Phillips 66 by 9.6% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,919.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $113.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.58. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.93.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

