State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,305 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Corteva worth $24,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Corteva by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Corteva by 161.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 605,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,507,000 after purchasing an additional 373,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $50.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.59 and a 12 month high of $68.43.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

