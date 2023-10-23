State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,866 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,866 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $21,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 111.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 364.0% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 5,500.0% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Stock Down 1.4 %

CHTR stock opened at $429.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.21 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.80 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.