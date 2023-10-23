State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,973 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,973 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $25,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 64.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $131.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.09. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.86.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

