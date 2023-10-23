State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 687,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,855 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $22,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,064,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,835,000 after purchasing an additional 930,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 136,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 17.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,383,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,495,000 after buying an additional 2,156,040 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $34.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.36. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $36.22.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

