Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Lifted to Buy at CL King

CL King upgraded shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $89.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Stepan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Stepan Stock Up 3.0 %

SCL stock opened at $75.59 on Thursday. Stepan has a twelve month low of $63.60 and a twelve month high of $114.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average of $88.77.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.12). Stepan had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stepan

In other Stepan news, Director Randall S. Dearth sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $51,442.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,209.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stepan

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 93,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the 1st quarter worth $1,525,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 56,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Featured Stories

