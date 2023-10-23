STF Management LP Has $205,000 Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

STF Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $110.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.08 and a 200-day moving average of $136.85. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $170.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

