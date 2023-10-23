STF Management LP Lowers Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

STF Management LP trimmed its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of DLTR opened at $110.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.76. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $170.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DLTR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.