STF Management LP Sells 10,084 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

STF Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 46.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,084 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 50.6% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 428,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 144,051 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 98.9% in the second quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd now owns 124,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 61,786 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 372.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 481,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 379,780 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 101.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 245,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 123,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at about $207,000.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $4.26 on Monday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $17.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 6.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 64.02% and a negative net margin of 337.97%. The company had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LCID shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lucid Group

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $280,877.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,437,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,638,130.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Profile

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.