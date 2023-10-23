STF Management LP Sells 12,540 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

STF Management LP cut its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,540 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.33 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

