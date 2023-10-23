STF Management LP Sells 21,782 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

STF Management LP trimmed its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,782 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $4.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 12.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.02.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sirius XM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,557,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.