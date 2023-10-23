Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Stellantis Put Options (NYSE:STLA)

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 5,881 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 34% compared to the average volume of 4,384 put options.
Stellantis Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of STLA stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.19. 3,644,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,469,866. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 12,313,234 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,939,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,048,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,353,418.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellantis
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STLA
About Stellantis
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Stellantis
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Is Gen Digital Undervalued?
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- The Value Deepens for Medtech Stocks: Reversal Imminent
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- indie Semiconductor is Driving ADAS Gains Globally
Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.