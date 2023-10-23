Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Stellantis Put Options (NYSE:STLA)

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 5,881 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 34% compared to the average volume of 4,384 put options.

Stellantis Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of STLA stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.19. 3,644,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,469,866. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 12,313,234 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,939,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,048,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,353,418.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellantis

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STLA. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Stellantis by 20.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 4.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 5.3% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stellantis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Stellantis by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

