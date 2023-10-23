Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of VanEck Oil Services ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:OIH)

VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 14,457 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 205% compared to the typical volume of 4,747 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OIH stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $339.73. The stock had a trading volume of 218,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,491. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $246.04 and a twelve month high of $364.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $343.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.40.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

