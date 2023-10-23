Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 40 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in Intuit by 0.7% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.8% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,322,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at $15,322,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.41.

Intuit Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $506.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $142.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $558.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $523.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 42.65%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

