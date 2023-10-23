Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 496 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 29.8% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $9,353,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 16.9% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.5% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,672 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in CVS Health by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 586,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,510,000 after buying an additional 54,564 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $69.05 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $104.83. The company has a market capitalization of $88.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

