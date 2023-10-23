Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,998 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after acquiring an additional 471,765,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,985,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195,952 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $855,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Bank of America cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock opened at $101.81 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.62.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

