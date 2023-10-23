Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 260.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 310,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 25,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth $4,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SU opened at $33.89 on Monday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 20.19%. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.393 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

