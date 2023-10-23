Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SO opened at $65.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.46 and its 200-day moving average is $70.04.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,055. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Southern from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

