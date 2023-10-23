Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1,934.4% during the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 203,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 193,242 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,978,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,776,000 after acquiring an additional 123,983 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in Bank of America by 9.7% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 127,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.37.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.4 %

BAC stock opened at $26.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $209.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

