Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.62 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 485.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 19,092 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.36.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $115.81 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $133.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.25 and its 200 day moving average is $112.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 378.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

