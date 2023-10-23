Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth $769,926,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RTX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.74.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $72.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.63. The firm has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

