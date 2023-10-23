Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,307 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 29,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV opened at $134.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $119.25 and a 52-week high of $160.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.42 and its 200-day moving average is $143.11.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DOV

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.