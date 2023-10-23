Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,611 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 72,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 250,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,326,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 93,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,204.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $108.02 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.49 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.43.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $182,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $182,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,643.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,756,352 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.58.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

