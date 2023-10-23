StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Price Performance
BYFC stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. Broadway Financial has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.42. The firm has a market cap of $61.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.77.
Broadway Financial shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 1st. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Company Profile
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Broadway Financial
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.