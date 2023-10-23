StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Trading Down 3.6 %

CVD Equipment stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. The company has a market cap of $45.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.14 and a beta of 1.67. CVD Equipment has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $15.82.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.63%.

Insider Activity at CVD Equipment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Andrew Africk acquired 32,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $207,413.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 820,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,202,553.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 33.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 49.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVD Equipment during the first quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVD Equipment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,441,000. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVD Equipment



CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

