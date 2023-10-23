StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Desktop Metal Stock Performance
NYSE DM opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Desktop Metal has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $371.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 235.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Desktop Metal will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Desktop Metal
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Desktop Metal
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.