StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

NYSE DM opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Desktop Metal has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $371.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 235.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Desktop Metal will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Desktop Metal

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Desktop Metal by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

Featured Articles

