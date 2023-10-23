StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Emerson Radio Stock Performance

Shares of MSN opened at $0.56 on Thursday. Emerson Radio has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $0.66.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, lithium batteries, massagers, and security products.

