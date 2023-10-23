StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.50 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $45.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.46. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $47.98.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.19). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,122,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after purchasing an additional 271,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,106,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,290,000 after purchasing an additional 41,213 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

