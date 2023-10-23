StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.57. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a positive return on equity of 36.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SuperCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in SuperCom by 126.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SuperCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 10.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

