StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SuperCom Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.57. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a positive return on equity of 36.15%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuperCom
SuperCom Company Profile
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
