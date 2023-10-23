StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Price Performance

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.32.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

Featured Articles

