StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Price Performance
Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.32.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.
