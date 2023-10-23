StockNews.com Downgrades Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on APLE. B. Riley cut their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APLE

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

NYSE APLE opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $18.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $75,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 573,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,636,752.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.8% during the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 114,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.