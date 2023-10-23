StockNews.com Downgrades Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PG. HSBC began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.84.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $148.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $126.48 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.08.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 94.5% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 36,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

