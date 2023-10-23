StockNews.com Downgrades Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.75.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $0.87 on Thursday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 22,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

