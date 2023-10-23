StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on EMCORE from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2.25.

NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 36.67% and a negative net margin of 48.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EMCORE will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in EMCORE by 34.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in EMCORE by 36.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in EMCORE by 16.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EMCORE by 25.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in EMCORE by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.

