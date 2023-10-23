Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Stryker
In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Stryker Stock Performance
Shares of SYK opened at $265.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $100.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $306.93.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Stryker Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 42.37%.
Stryker Profile
Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.
