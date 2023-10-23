Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $32,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 732.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 67.1% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SUI. Bank of America downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Compass Point began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.36.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Sun Communities stock opened at $105.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.06. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.75 and a 52 week high of $163.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

