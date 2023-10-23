SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Shares Gap Down to $11.20

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.20, but opened at $10.75. SunCar Technology Group shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 61,173 shares changing hands.

SunCar Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.67 and a beta of -0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCar Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

